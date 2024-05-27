Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $30.36

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after buying an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after buying an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

