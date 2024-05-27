Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $18.22

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,202 shares of company stock worth $2,085,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

