Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $26.78

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Upstart has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,954 shares of company stock worth $4,990,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Upstart by 37.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

