Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

