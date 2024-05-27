C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 336.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,275. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

