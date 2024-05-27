Cactus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Cactus has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Cactus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

