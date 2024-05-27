Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

