Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lowered by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275,772 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 6.6% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,113,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. YCG LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.91. 479,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.