Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 86,985 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 40,840,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,117,695. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

