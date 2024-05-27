Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 283,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.96. 6,795,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,204,029. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

