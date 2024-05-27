Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New $209,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 588,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

