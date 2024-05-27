Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

