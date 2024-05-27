Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.
TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
