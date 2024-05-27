Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

