Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,704 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

