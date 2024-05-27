Casper Price Up 1.1% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $354.82 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,635,994,165 coins and its circulating supply is 12,041,343,571 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,633,934,477 with 12,039,380,812 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02881784 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,926,792.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

