Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE CAT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.50. The company has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
