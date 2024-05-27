CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.56 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.