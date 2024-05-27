CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,070,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $11.98. 4,087,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,098. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,806,755 shares of company stock worth $694,715,331. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

