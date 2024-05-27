Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

