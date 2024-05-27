Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.12.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

