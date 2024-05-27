Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.17 and last traded at $72.27. 6,152,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 7,601,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

