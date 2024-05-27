Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,264 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032,585. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

