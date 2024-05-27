Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.97 and last traded at $157.75. Approximately 4,477,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,141,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.94.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,059,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

