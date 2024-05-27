Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

CHWY opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 207.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chewy by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

