China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
CAAS stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.