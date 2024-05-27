China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

CAAS stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

