Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $266.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $244.00.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Shares of CB stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

