Citigroup Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $42.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,405,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.