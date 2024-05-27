Citigroup Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 322.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 140,323 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

