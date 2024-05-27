Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.67

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.67 ($17.03) and last traded at €15.59 ($16.95), with a volume of 2522323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.67 ($17.03).

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.86.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

