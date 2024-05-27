Comparing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -33.47% -27.07% Acutus Medical -166.79% -54.97% -13.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.41) -6.17 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.19 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.31%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.