Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $533.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $64.05 or 0.00090815 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $533.10 million and approximately $31.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012236 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,827 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,827.16963975 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 64.00890397 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $29,049,128.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

