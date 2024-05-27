Connable Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. 4,585,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.



