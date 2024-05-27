Connable Office Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,739,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,990,000 after buying an additional 37,701 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after buying an additional 442,304 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,220,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,376. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

