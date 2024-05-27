Connable Office Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $305.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

