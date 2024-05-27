Connable Office Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Accenture by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,397,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,318 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 129.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.99. 2,048,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,757. Accenture plc has a one year low of $285.18 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.67. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

