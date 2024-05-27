Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $779.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $418.12 and a 12-month high of $790.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

