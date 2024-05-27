Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.24. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

