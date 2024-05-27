Connable Office Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.90. The company has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

