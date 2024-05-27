Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $7.61 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.34. 6,857,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,274. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

