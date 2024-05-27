Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 232,487 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,487 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up about 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $66,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 247,894 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $59,467,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 7,234,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,459. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

