Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,421 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after buying an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. 2,760,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

