CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.35 and its 200 day moving average is $452.95. The company has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.