CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $17.61 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. 8,732,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

