CORDA Investment Management LLC. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $200,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.
Shares of JPM traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
