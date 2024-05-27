CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 22,295 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. 1,177,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,112. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

