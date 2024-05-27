CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 3,809 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

DE stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.96. 1,511,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

