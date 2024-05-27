Cosmos Price Tops $8.70 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $112.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.70 or 0.00012511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00055010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

