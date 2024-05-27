Craig Hallum Trims Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Target Price to $25.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.