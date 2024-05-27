Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Head to Head Comparison

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cranswick and Pilgrim’s Pride, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cranswick 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pilgrim’s Pride 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pilgrim’s Pride is more favorable than Cranswick.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cranswick and Pilgrim’s Pride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cranswick N/A N/A N/A Pilgrim’s Pride 2.80% 17.35% 5.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cranswick and Pilgrim’s Pride’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cranswick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pilgrim’s Pride $17.36 billion 0.50 $321.57 million $2.06 17.69

Pilgrim’s Pride has higher revenue and earnings than Cranswick.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride beats Cranswick on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services. It also offers snacks and sharing boxes under the Bodega brand; olives, olive oil, and pulses under the Cypressa brand; Mediterranean foods under the Ramona's Kitchen brand name; and pet food and supplies under the Vitalin and Alpha Feeds, as well as operates export business. Cranswick plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Hessle, the United Kingdom.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls. It also provides plant-based protein offerings, ready-to-eat meals, multi-protein frozen foods, vegetarian foods and desserts. In addition, its exported products include whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads, and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim's, Just BARE, Gold'n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim's Mexico, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, O'Kane, Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny brands. It serves chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, such as grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JBS S.A.

