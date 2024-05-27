Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Credit Acceptance worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 52,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.79 and a quick ratio of 13.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

